Bollywood News

Tahir Raj Bhasin remembers Susant as 'Chhichhore' wins National Award

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Chhichhore was declared Best Hindi Film at the 67th National Film Awards on Monday, and actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who is part of the cast, remembered the films lead actor Sushant Singh Rajput on the occasion.

“As we celebrate our big win, today will also be a day of remembrance and gratitude for Sushant without whom this story would never have been told,” Tahir said.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film is about a bunch of friends who were labelled losers in college.

“I feel incredibly grateful to have played the part of Derek and been a part of ‘Chhichhore’. It will always be a special film to me. Nitesh Tiwari and (producer) Sajid Nadiadwala captained this ship, and it was an ace team to have been on,” Tahir said.

The actor added: “The film was about never allowing society to decide if you are a winner or a loser but fighting the very notions of these labels and finding your happiness. I feel so rewarded that we have been recognised by the country’s highest awards for the film. This definitely makes all the work that went into creating it, worth it. and the film even more special to all of us.”

Chhichhore also features Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Naveen Polishetty among others.

–IANS

dc/vnc

