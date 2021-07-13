Tahir Raj Bhasin: Yashpal Sharma a major reason for India's 1983 World Cup win

Adv.

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Tahir Raj Bhasin, who plays Sunil Gavaskar in the upcoming cricket drama “83”, has mourned the death of former India batsman Yashpal Sharma. The actor says the late cricketer was a major reason for India’s 1983 World Cup win.

“I’m saddened by the demise of Yashpal Sharma, a story of sheer grit and incredible sporting spirit in the history books of Indian cricket. Yashpal sir was a rock on the pitch and a major reason for India’s 1983 World Cup win,” said Tahir.

He added: “Today, I remember his accomplishments and immense contributions that made the country proud. I offer condolences to his friends, family and fans, and pray that may he rest in peace.”

Sharma, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning side, passed away on Tuesday at his home in Noida. He was 66.

Sharma suffered heart attack after returning from morning walk and collapsed at around 7.30 am.

The right-handed batsman, who was the backbone of India’s middle-order in the 1983 World Cup, played 37 Test matches, scoring 1606 runs, and 42 ODIs scoring 883 runs. He also played 160 first-class matches, representing Punjab, Haryana and Railways, and scored 8933 runs.

Kabir Khan’s “83” traces the story of India’s first ever cricket World Cup victory in 1983. Actor Jatin Sarna plays Yashpal Sharma in the film.

–IANS

dc/vnc