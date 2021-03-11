ADVERTISEMENT
Tahir Raj Bhasin's 'crazy week of celebration'

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin says it has been a “crazy week of celebration” for him, what with multiple projects coming his way.

The actor recently announced that he would be a part of the Sonakshi Sinha-starrer “Bulbul Tarang”, as well as the digital series “Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhen”. He is also part of the films “83” and “Looop Lapeta”.

“It’s super to be the lead in two very different genres and formats. While ‘Bulbul Tarang’ is a feature film that is an all-out romantic drama with a social message, ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein’ is a suspense thriller series. Both of these are really amazingly written. They are entertaining stories with power packed parts,” he says.

“This has been a crazy week of celebration and congratulatory messages are pouring in. I’m ecstatic about the announcements of the two projects I am currently shooting for,” he adds.

“I’m currently gearing up to stretch the acting muscles as I juggle these genres over the next few months,” he says.

