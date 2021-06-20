Tahira Kashyap announces ‘The 7 Sins of Being a Mother’

Adv.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Author-filmmaker wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana announced her next book “The 7 Sins of Being a Mother” on Father’s Day today. Tahira took to social media to announce her fifth book.

She expressed her excitement by sharing pictures of herself jumping with joy showcasing her laptop screen, Tahira revealed the title of her second book penned during the pandemic.

The author said, “I love dads (mine and my kids’)- but on Father’s Day I want to share some special news about my new book!! It’s sinful and hopefully delightful…. It’s called… 🥁 THE 7 SINS OF BEING A MOTHER!! Swipe to see my calmness about it!”

A few of Tahira’s peers and friends commented the following:

Yami Gautam “👏❤️”

Geetu Mohandas”Ha ha 🔥”

Pragya Kapoor”Awesome! Can’t wait for this one. 🙌🏽”

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari “❤️ love the title 😬”

Neeti Mohan”Can’t wait 👏👏👏👏👏👏”

Ekta Kapoor “Jump❤️❤️❤️”

Mansi Zaveri “Woohoo! Can’t wait”

Tahira had launched her fourth book ’12 Commandments of Being A Woman’ last year, which received an exceptional response from the audience.

Earlier, she has authored books like “Cracking The Code: My Journey in Bollywood”, “Souled Out” and “The 12 Commandments of Being a woman”.