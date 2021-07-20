Tahira Kashyap does a recce of Chandigarh for upcoming film

Adv.

Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) Filmmaker Tahira Kashyap shared glimpses of her recce trip to Chandigarh for her upcoming film.

“Recce scenes! With the most amazing, talented and loveable team,” wrote Tahira on Instagram, tagging her team.

The pictures she shared are from a sports stadium ground.

Actor Ayushmaan Khurrana’s wife Tahira is an author and filmmaker. Recently, Tahira announced her upcoming book “The 7 Sins of Motherhood”.

In the past, she has penned books like “I Promise”, “Souled Out”, “Be Atmanirbhar”, “Cracking the code” and “12 commandments of being a woman”.

She has directed short films like “Pinni” in the anthology “Zindagi In Short”, “Sharma Ji Ki Beti” and “Toffee”.

The filmmaker’s short film “Quaranteen Crush” is set to release as part of the anthology web series “Feels Like Ishq” on OTT.

–IANS

eka/vnc