Tahira Kashyap goes bold

Adv.

Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap has ditched her natural hair colour for fiery red, going by her post on social media on Wednesday.

Tahira shared a picture, which showed her flaunting the red tresses as she posed near a window.

“That’s me! #redhair #redhead #bleedred,” she wrote as the caption.

Adv.

Last week, Tahira shared a picture on the photo-sharing website enjoying a siesta with her dog Peanut, which was captured by her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ayushmann and Tahira were childhood sweethearts. The two got married in 2008. The couple welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014.