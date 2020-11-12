Advtg.
Bollywood News

Tahira Kashyap starts Diwali decoration with her 'team'

By Glamsham Editorial
Tahira Kashyap starts Diwali decoration with her 'team'
Mumbai, Nov 12 (IANS) Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has started Dilwali decoration with the help of her team — son Virajveer Khurrana and daughter Varushka.

Tahira posted a picture collage on Instagram, where she and her kids are seen holding lanterns.

“And the team is back! This time for Diwali decorations! you can hire us too,” she wrote.

On Wednesday, Tahira had posted two pictures on Instagram. The first image features a close-up of her while in the second picture Tahira poses against the sun wearing a sweatshirt and sunglasses.

She captioned the image: “New determinations! Towards a fitter self. Not waiting for new year! Early morning at the lake for a quick jog/walk for the first time (not an early riser, but now working towards it) Sun being the only filter #lake#nofilter #earlymorning.”

–IANS

dc/vnc

