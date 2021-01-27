ADVERTISEMENT
Tahira Kashyap takes to fitness regime: It’s never too late

Tahira Kashyap takes to fitness regime posting a video where she is seen doing jump squats

By Glamsham Editorial
Tahira Kashyap takes to fitness regime
Tahira Kashyap takes to fitness regime (pic courtesy: instagram)
Filmmaker-writer Tahira Kashyap admits using up every excuse to not move, and is now motivated to pursue fitness.

Tahira posted a video on Instagram where she is seen doing jump squats.

“Not going to let multiple alibis come in the way to regain my fitness. From side effects of medicine, to surgeries to hypothyroidism to not being 18 anymore to gym being closed due to coronavirus. I used all these excuses and many more for not moving my bum but not anymore! #fitness #itsnevertoolate,” she wrote as caption.

Tahira is married to actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The childhood sweethearts got married in 2008 and welcomed their son Virajveer in 2012 and daughter Varushka in 2014.  –ians/dc/vnc

