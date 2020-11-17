Advtg.
Bollywood News

Video: Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan singing birthday song is lighting up the Internet

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan liitle munchkin Taimur Ali Khan singing the birthday song.

By Glamsham Editorial
Taimur Ali khan singing the birthday song for a friend and it went viral
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan liitle munchkin Taimur Ali Khan singing the birthday song. Saif, Kareena and son Taimur Ali Khan celebrated Diwali in Dharamshala.

Recently, a video of baby Taimur Ali Khan surfaced on the Internet. He was seen singing the Happy birthday song for a friend and it went viral in no time.

In the video, Taimur Ali Khan can be seen sitting on a chair next to Saif and Kareena. He is seen singing the birthday song for their friend. Tim Tim began singing loudly so dad Saif told him to calm down a bit and ‘sing nicely’. The little munchkin instantly lowered his volume and happily continued singing.

While Kareena recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha” starring Aamir Khan in Delhi. The film is an adaptation of “Forrest Gump”.

On August 12, Kareena and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan had announced that they were expecting an addition to their family.

Saif and Kareena tied the knot on October 16, 2012. The couple has a son Taimur, who was born on December 20, 2016.

Check out the video below.

