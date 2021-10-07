HomeBollywoodNews

Tamannaah Bhatia: I enjoy the whole hustle of being on a set

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has a packed schedule this year. She says she enjoys the whole hustle of being on a set.

The actress is shooting for ‘F3’ in the south, then she has ‘Dost Yaar’ in Bollywood and is shooting for ‘MasterChef’ Telugu. She also has ‘Plan A Plan B’ in Hindi and ‘Gurthunda Seethakalam’ down south.

Tamannaah said: “I enjoy the whole hustle of being on a set and getting on another immediately after. It is hectic to transport yourself mentally from one place to another because the characters and their environment are different.

She added: “But that’s where the homework comes in. The process of understanding the script and the role before going on floors is what makes the switching relatively easy.”

–IANS

dc/kr

