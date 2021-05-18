Adv.

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Tamannaah Bhatia plays an ethical hacker in the upcoming series “November Story”. The actress says the two things she was looking for on the digital platform were relatable scripts and a strong character.

“The two things that I was looking for in a web series were a relatable script and a strong character that would pique audience interest,” Tamannaah said.

Speaking about her experience of working with debutant director Ram Subramanian, the actor added: “When Ram Subramanian approached me with the script of November Story, not only did it align with these two parameters, but the holistic vision he embodied for a series as complex as this, was extremely admirable. His well-rounded vision along with his impressive storytelling skills got me to sign November Story.”

A seven-episode whodunit, “November Story” also includes Pasupathy, GM Kumar, Aruldass and Vivek Prasanna among others. The show releases on May 20 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

