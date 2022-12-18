Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar's 'Thunivu' to be out on Pongal 2023

Chennai, Dec 18 (IANS) The latest movie of the Tamil superstar, Ajith Kumar, “Thunivu” is all set to be released on Pongal 2023, that is, January 15.

Tamil Nadu’s biggest festival, Pongal will begin on January 15 and end on January 18 in 2023. The movie, directed by noted Tamil director H. Vinoth, is being produced by Boney Kapoor.

The action thriller has Ajith Kumar reportedly playing a slightly negative character. Manju Warrier, the Malayalam cinema star, essays the female lead. This is the second movie of Warrier after the 2019 release, “Asuran”, in which she was cast opposite Dhanush.

The second song of the movie, “Kasethan Kadavulda”, is already out and is getting a huge response, although the makers have just released the lyrics and video is yet to come out.

“Kasethan Kaduvulda” is being crooned by Manju Warrier, Vaisagh, and Ghibran. The first song of the movie, “Chilla Chilla”, has become a major hit with more than 10 million views already. The lyrics are by Vaisagh; the music has been composed by Ghibran.

This is the third movie of the combine of Ajith Kumar, H. Vinoth and Boney Kapoor after “Nerkonda Paarvai” and “Valimai”. Much of the movie has been shot in Hyderabad and Chennai.

