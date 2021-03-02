ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Tanishaa Mukerji shares yoga video from Maldives holiday

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actress Tanishaa Mukerji shared a motivating post for her followers on Instagram on Tuesday. The actor posted a video of her doing yoga asanas outdoor. She is currently holidaying in Maldives.

“Mornings like these … blessed ??! #yoga #chant #lordshiva?? #boatlife #divingtrip,” she captioned the video.

Her sister, Bollywood actress Kajol, replied saying: “missing u.”

Tanishaa has been keeping her fans updated with her whereabouts by posting stunning pictures from her holiday on social media.

The actress recently also posted pictures of her relaxing by the ocean. In one of the picture she wore a brown swimsuit and captioned it: “Coming back to life…. the ocean rejuvenates me ! There is nothing more soothing than staring off into the ocean and listening to the sound of the waves ! It’s meditative for me !”

The actor, who made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with the film “Sssshhh…”, has been part of films such as “Popcorn Khao! Mast Ho Jao”, “Neal ‘n’ Nikki” and “Tango Charlie”.

–IANS

anj/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

