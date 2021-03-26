Tanishk Bagchi: Thrilled to capture 'fun antics between a man and an ape' in new song

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) Composer Tanishk Bagchi has composed music for the upcoming film “Hello Charlie”, and he says he is thrilled to create a track titled “One two one two”, which captures the antics that a man and an ape engage in together.

“It was a delightful experience to work with the cast and crew of Hello Charlie. When I was narrated the situation for the song, I was extremely thrilled to create a track that captures the fun antics between a man and an ape, along with bringing out the film’s mood and vibe. Vayu has done a wonderful job with the lyrics, it’s hilarious and lends perfectly to the peppy tune,” Bagchi said.

He added: “‘One two one two’ is a song that is close to my heart and I hope that this song becomes special for our audiences as well.”

The song is penned by Vayu and sung by Nakash Aziz.

Starring Aadar Jain and Jackie Shroff, and introducing Shlokka Pandit, the film is directed by Pankaj Saraswat, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film also features Elnaaz Norouzi, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwalla, Girish Kulkarni and Bharat Ganeshpure.

Prime members across 240 countries and territories including India can stream the film starting April 9.

–IANS

dc/vnc