Tanishk Bagchi's 'Baras baras' comes 'straight from my soul'

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 28 (IANS) Composer Tanishk Bagchi says his latest song, Baras baras, featuring in the Bhumi Pednekar-starrer Durgamati: The Myth, comes straight from his soul. 

The love ballad offers a glimpse into the budding romance between the characters played by Bhumi and actor Karan Kapadia in the film. 

Written and composed by Tanishk, the track has been sung by B. Praak and Altamash Faridi. 

Talking about the song, Tanishk said: “‘Baras baras’ is a rather special song. It is a romantic song that has come straight from my soul. I have used a lot of Indian instruments in the song.”

“It was a pleasure collaborating with B Praak and Altamash. They have added their own nuances to it, thanks to their textured vocals that tug at the heartstrings. A special thanks to Bhumi and Karan for making the song look so beautiful,” he added. 

In the coming months, Tanishk has an interesting line-up of projects which includes “Bellbottom”, “Sooryavanshi”, “Satyameva Jayate 2” and “Radhe”.

–IANS

nn/vnc

