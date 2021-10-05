Taniya Kalra opens up on playing a con woman in 'Girgit'

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actress Taniya Kalra who was last seen in Sidharth Shukla’s digital series ‘Broken But Beautiful 3’, will be seen in yet another show ‘Girgit’. Taniya will essay the role of ‘Shamoli’, a con woman, in her next stint. ‘Shamoli’ is a control freak and a narcissist.

Talking about playing a control freak character, Taniya said: “I play ‘Shamoli’ in the series. She is the manipulative and assertive one in a duo that you’ll see in the series. Anyone can easily fall for her. I play a con-girl and her endeavour is simple, that she needs to gather money that not only satisfies her basic needs but more.”

- Advertisement -

Furthermore, the actress added: “I auditioned for the show and when I was handed over the script, I found it pretty interesting and something really different; something I’ve never done before. I’ve never been a part of a show like ‘Girgit’. It is quite intriguing. I wanted to play with the character since I got the liberty to do so. And I did.”

This will be Taniya’s first big project as a protagonist. Taniya is currently dubbing for the project, though the shoot for the series has already been wrapped up.

- Advertisement -

The show has already been shot and is currently in post-production. ‘Girgit’ will be streaming in the last week of October on ALTBalaji and MX Player.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

ila/kr