Tanuj Virwani: I love the idea of disappearing into a character

Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actor Tanuj Virwani recently wrapped up his shoot for the upcoming series Tandoor, where he stars opposite Rashami Desai. Tanuj plays the role of a young ambitious politician who has a strong voice and wants to be heard.

Talking about his role, Tanuj said: “‘Tandoor’ is project that I had my eyes on for a while. When it comes to the look or should I say looks because the character goes through a whole journey and I thoroughly enjoyed dabbling with different looks for the series.”

“I love the idea of disappearing into a character, and without dropping any spoilers or revealing too much too soon, let’s just say that there are a bunch of distinct looks that I’ve gotten to play with over here and it really helps an actor with his performance because all of a sudden if you are dressed a certain way, you start feeling a certain way. I’m no longer acting, I’m reacting. And as they say, you can’t lie in front of the camera, it just tends to catch the minor subtleties that you may consciously and sometime subconsciously try to portray on screen. I’m really excited for this one,” he added.

The show will soon be live on ULLU.

