Bollywood News

Tanvi Thakkar, Mohit Abrol in Aniruddh Dave's debut production

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 28 (IANS) Actors Tanvi Thakkar and Mohit Abrol have teamed up for an episode of the TV show produced by actor Aniruddh Dave.

The show “Manohar Kahaniyan” brings a new episode titled “Graah Pravesh”, which is the story of conning and crime committed in the name of love. Tanvi and Mohit have been roped in as lead actors of the episode.

“I was a little sceptical about working again after Covid, but it was exhilarating to be shooting once again after so many months. It was great shooting for ‘Manohar Kahaniyan’ since it is a crime-based show, something I haven’t done for the past three or four years,” Tanvi said.

Aniruddh has produced the episode. He said: “Being an actor sometimes I feel that you need to be engrossed in the complete creative process and considering that ‘Manohar Kahaniyan’ has a unique concept with very different stories and tone to it, I decided to make my debut as a producer with it.”

It will be available on Tata Sky Adbhut Kahaniyan.

–IANS

