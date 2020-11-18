Advtg.
Bollywood News

Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain on a 'DND' vacay in Maldives

By Glamsham Editorial
Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain on a 'DND' vacay in Maldives 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Tara Sutaria is off on a holiday in Maldives with rumoured beau Aadar Jain, and the two budding Bollywood stars posted snapshots on their respective Instagram handles to tease fans.

While they did not post any picture together, they put up similar aerial shots of the exotic location on their Instagram Stories.

Tara posted an aerial view of the island and said, ” Hello again, paradise”.

Advtg.

Aadar shared two pictures on his Story. One was similar to that of Tara’s and the other was a picture of the luxury resort they are staying in.

“DND,” Aadar wrote while sharing a similar bird’s-eye view photo.

There were also reports that rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani were Maldives for a holiday sometime back.

Advtg.

Tara and Aadar were first linked together after they made an appearance at Malaika Arora’s party last year, and then at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali party in 2019. They also reportedly celebrated New Year in London together.

In August, Tara penned a birthday wish for Aadar. Calling Aadar her favourite person, Tara wrote on Instagram: “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain.”

Along with it, she posted a picture in which she is seen sharing smiles with Aadar.

Advtg.

Reacting to the post, Aadar commented: “I love you”.

Tara also replied saying, “I love you” to Aadar.

On the work front, Aadar, who made his Bollywood debut in 2017 with “Qaidi Band”, will next be seen in ” Hello Charlie”. Tara has “Tadap” and “Ek Villain 2” coming up. “Tadap” is Milan Luthria’s remake of the Telugu hit “RX 100”.

–IANS

sug/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAamir Khan thanks Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari makers for releasing film in theatres
Next articleSurbhi Chandna’s Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar glam look in golden printed lehenga and floral tiara

Related Articles

News

Copyright row: SC refuses to lift stay on release of Big B-starrer Jhund

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to lift the stay on the release of Amitabh Bachchan starrer movie "Jhund",...
Read more
News

KBC Season 12 celebrates its next Crorepati in IPS officer Mohita Sharma

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mohita faced every question posed by the show’s mega host Amitabh Bachchan
Read more
News

Malaika posts pic of her time in Dharamshala

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Dharamshala, Nov 17 (IANS) Malaika Arora is having a great time in the scenic Himachal Pradesh hill town, where her beau Arjun Kapoor is...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain on a 'DND' vacay in Maldives 2

Taapsee Pannu expresses her love for bikes

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actress Taaapsee Pannu on Wednesday shared a picture on Instagram that captures her riding a motorcycle. She claims the photo...
Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain on a 'DND' vacay in Maldives 3

With Pat Cummins's tips, pace sensation Nagarkoti wiser post-IPL

Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain on a 'DND' vacay in Maldives 4

Wicket-keeper Saha resumes training at Team India nets

Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain on a 'DND' vacay in Maldives 5

Sedition case: Mumbai Police again summons Kangana, sister

Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain on a 'DND' vacay in Maldives 6

Mahira Sharma's music video for Jass Manak's Lehanga gets one billion...

Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain on a 'DND' vacay in Maldives 7

Ayushmann's birthday wish for Aparshakti is all about nostalgia

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks