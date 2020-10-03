Home Bollywood News

By Nitin Jain
Now Tara Sutaria makes a confession!
tara Sutaria in a squint bride look (pic courtesy: instagram)
Actress Tara Sutaria wittily describes herself a cereal killer in her latest post on social media.

Tara posted a picture on Instagram where she is seen sporting black tights paired with a white crop top and leopard print jacket. In the photograph, she is seen holding a bowl of cereal and milk.

Cereal killer🥛🐆🖤

"Cereal killer," she wrote along with emojis of a glass of milk, a leopard and a black heart emoji.

Tara, who started her career as a child actor in 2010 with the TV show "Big Bada Boom", was subsequently seen in shows like "The Suite Life Of Karan And Kabir" and "Oye Jassie".

The actress, who is also a singer, had her breakthrough in Bollywood with a starring role in "Student Of The Year 2" and was also seen in the action film "Marjaavaan".

She now has two films coming up — "Tadap" and "Ek Villain 2".

"Tadap" is Milan Luthria's remake of the Telugu hit "RX 100". She is paired opposite Suniel Shetty's son Ahan, who makes his Bollywood debut in the film. Mohit Suri's "Ek Villain 2", co-stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur.

