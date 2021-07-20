Adv.
BollywoodNews

Tara Sutaria gorges on pizza for breakfast on set

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, July 20 (IANS) After recently confessing that she is hungry all the time, actress Tara Sutaria has now shared a video showing her enjoying a pizza as breakfast on set.

Tara posted the video on Instagram. In the clip, the actress is seen sitting on a couch dressed in a black T-shirt and white pants.

She captioned the clip: “Breakfast on set.”

Singer Armaan Malik asked Tara in the comment section if the pizza was a “cheeseburst” or not.

She is currently on the sets of “Ek Villain 2”, which is a sequel to the 2014 film “Ek Villain”.

While Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor featured in the 2014 film, the second installment has an all-new cast including John Abraham, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor.

The 25-year-old actress has her dates full as she also has two more movies lined up — “Tadap” and “Heropanti 2”.

“Tadap” is directed by Milan Luthria. The film is a remake of the Telugu hit “RX 100”. She is paired opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan, who makes his Bollywood debut in the film.

“Heropanti 2” stars Tiger Shroff, and choreographer-director Ahmed Khan will helm the film.

–IANS

dc/vnc

