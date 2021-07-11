Tara Sutaria is ‘missing home’

Adv.

It seems that Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria is homesick, going by her latest update on social media. Tara on Sunday afternoon posted a picture on her Instagram story. The picture features a perfectly decorated dining table.

The actress, who is currently busy shooting for “Ek Villain 2”, wrote on the image: “Missing homea and the lunches and dinners together (sad face emoji).”

“Ek Villain 2” is a sequel to the 2014 film “Ek Villain”. It is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Bhushan Kumar.

The sequel features John Abraham, Disha Patani and Arjun Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is slated to release on February 11 next year.

She also has “Tadap”, directed by Milan Luthria. The film is a remake of the Telugu hit “RX 100”. She is paired opposite Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan, who makes his Bollywood debut in the film.

She has also been roped in for the second instalment of “Heropanti”, starring Tiger Shroff.

Choreographer-director Ahmed Khan will helm the film.