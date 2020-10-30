Advtg.
Tara Sutaria to pair opposite Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2

Actress Tara Sutaria has been roped in to play the female lead in the second installment of Heropanti, starring Tiger Shroff.

Sharing the news among her followers, Tara, who featured with Tiger in “Student Of The Year 2” last year, wrote on Instagram: “Reunited with my favourites. Thank you Sajid sir for believing in me… ‘Heropanti 2’, here we go. Can’t think of a better way to kick start birthday month.”

Choreographer-director Ahmed Khan will helm the film. He has earlier directed Tiger Shroff in “Baaghi 2” and “Baaghi 3”.

The shooting of the film is expected to start in December.

“Heropanti”, released in 2014, marked the debut of Tiger and Kriti Sanon. Sajid Nadiadwala, who produced the film, will also produce the sequel. –IANSsim/vnc

