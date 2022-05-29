scorecardresearch
Taraka Ratna's team denies he has any role in 'SSMB28'

By Glamsham Bureau
Hyderabad, May 29 (IANS) Actor Taraka Ratna’s publicistsAtook to social media to deny his possible appearance in Mahesh Babu’s highly anticipated upcoming film ‘SSMB28’ directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Following reports that Taraka Ratna will play the baddie opposite Mahesh Babu in ‘SSMB28,’ the PR team issued a statement stating that Taraka Ratna does not have an active social media account and that any online sources claiming to be him should be avoided.

A Twitter user posing as Taraka Ratna, earlier wrote something implying that the ‘Okato Number Kurrodu’ actor will most likely appear in Mahesh’s next film.

Now that the PR team has provided an explanation that the actor has no active Twitter account, implying that he will not be a part of ‘SSMB28,’ or that he does not want to reveal, even if he was, for the time being.

–IANS

py/kr

