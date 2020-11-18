Advtg.
Tarun Katial steps down as CEO of ZEE5 India

By Glamsham Editorial
New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Tarun Katial is no longer the CEO of ZEE5 India. Amit Goenka, as the President, Digital Businesses and Platforms, will continue to lead team ZEE5, along with other digital platforms.

A statement on behalf of the company confirmed that Katial has tendered his resignation as CEO of ZEE5 India.

“We thank him for his valuable contribution towards the growth of ZEE5. Under his able leadership, in a very short span of time, ZEE5 has emerged as India’s largest ConTech brand, delivering seamless, superlative content across different consumer touch-points, backed with cutting edge technology. His rich experience and expertise have been invaluable in building a robust digital platform. We wish Tarun the best in all his future endeavours,” read the statement.

“In line with our recently announced strategic restructuring of the organisation, Amit Goenka as the President, Digital Businesses & Platforms, will continue to lead team ZEE5, along with other digital platforms,” added the company spokesperson.

Katial had joined ZEE5 in 2016.

–IANS

nn/vnc

