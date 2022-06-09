scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Team JugJugg Jeeyo to kickstart promotions with a bang

By Glamsham Editorial
Team JugJugg Jeeyo to kickstart promotions with a bang
Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor _ pic courtesy instagram
- Advertisement -

Jugjugg Jeeyo is one of the most anticipated family entertainer movie of the year. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for Bawaal in Europe however he is active on social media to share details of his next release. Varun is expected to return to Mumbai to kickstart promotions on a grand scale. Anil Kapoor who hasn’t been in the country too will join the team for promotions this weekend along with the film’s leading ladies – Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor.

- Advertisement -

Though all the actors remain busy in their individual activities, they are expected to make appearances on various reality shows, give interviews. The team is expected to do city tours, visit various Malls and interact with fans.

Taking the promotions a notch higher, the team of this family entertainer has big plans lined up. As per sources the cast will be going for city tours, making appearances on reality shows, doing crowd activities, interviews, marketing interactions, etc.

- Advertisement -

The team’s appearance on the grand finale episode of The Kapil Sharma Show is anything to go by then it seems the promotions have already started with a bang.

Dharma Productions JugJugg Jeeyo is slated to release on 24th June.

- Advertisement -
Pic. Sourcedharmamovies
Previous articleOn Nandamuri Balakrishna’s birthday eve, makers release teaser of ‘#NBK107’
Next articleApple to extend loans for its Pay Later service
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Rashami Desai

Sidharth Shukla

Rubina Dilaik

Karan Kundrra

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,054,998FansLike
52,643FollowersFollow
7,147FollowersFollow
60,111FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US