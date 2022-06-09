Team JugJugg Jeeyo to kickstart promotions with a bang

- Advertisement -

Jugjugg Jeeyo is one of the most anticipated family entertainer movie of the year. Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.

Varun Dhawan is currently shooting for Bawaal in Europe however he is active on social media to share details of his next release. Varun is expected to return to Mumbai to kickstart promotions on a grand scale. Anil Kapoor who hasn’t been in the country too will join the team for promotions this weekend along with the film’s leading ladies – Kiara Advani and Neetu Kapoor.

Though all the actors remain busy in their individual activities, they are expected to make appearances on various reality shows, give interviews. The team is expected to do city tours, visit various Malls and interact with fans.

Taking the promotions a notch higher, the team of this family entertainer has big plans lined up. As per sources the cast will be going for city tours, making appearances on reality shows, doing crowd activities, interviews, marketing interactions, etc.

The team’s appearance on the grand finale episode of The Kapil Sharma Show is anything to go by then it seems the promotions have already started with a bang.

Dharma Productions JugJugg Jeeyo is slated to release on 24th June.