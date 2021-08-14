Team ‘Khuda Haafiz’ celebrates 1 year of its release

- Advertisement -

Actor Vidyut Jammwal expressed gratitude on Saturday with his film ‘Khuda Haafiz’ completing a year of its release. The Faruk Kabir directorial also starring Shivaleeka Oberoi had released digitally on August 14 last year where Vidyut essayed the role of a common man fighting tooth and nail for the love of his life.

The lead actors of the film, Vidyut and Shivaleeka along with filmmaker Faruk Kabir brought in the celebration of its first anniversary with a cake during the shoot of its sequel, ‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II Agni Pariksha’ in Lucknow.

Expressing his gratitude, Vidyut shared: “Khuda Haafiz felt like a breath of fresh air when it came to me. I remember being very excited when I heard the script and I was told about the scale at which it was meant to be shot. When the film streamed digitally, viewers embraced it and gave it so much love.”

Talking about the sequel, the actor added: “It feels great to be shooting its sequel and celebrating one year of the memorable film that inspired the one I am shooting for right now.”

“Khuda Haafiz is a wonderful chapter in the lives of those who were involved in its making. My gratitude to the viewers for making it bigger with their love and we hope to reciprocate it with its sequel,” director Faruk Kabir said.

‘Khuda Haafiz Chapter II – Agni Pariksha’ written and directed by Faruk Kabir, produced by Panorama Studios, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi, Aditya Chowksey and Hasnain Hussaini, is currently on the floors in Lucknow.