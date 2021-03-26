Teaser launch of Adivi Sesh starrer 'Major' postponed

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad, March 25 (IANS) Telugu actor Adivi Sesh took to social media on Thursday to announce that the teaser launch of his film ‘Major’ has been postponed.

The launch was earlier scheduled to take place on March 28 in Mumbai. No revised date has been shared by the makers as yet.

“Due to sudden tragedy in the director’s family and rising Covid cases across India, the teaser launch event in Mumbai, which was earlier scheduled for March 28, stands postponed. The new date for the launch of the teaser in all languages will be announced shortly,” he posted on Instagram.

The actor captioned the post as: “Wanted to do a national event for this national film in Mumbai in a big way. Slight change of plans Will keep you updated. Eppudu occhaam anadhi kaadhu annaya…Bullet….(well you get the idea) Reporting soon! #MajorTheFilm.”

“Eppudu occhaam anadhi kaadhu annaya” is an epic Telugu dialogue from the Mahesh Babu film “Pokiri”, which translates into: “It doesn’t matter when I arrive, brother.”

The story of ‘Major’ is inspired by the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film is made in Hindi and Telugu. It is produced by Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S movies and directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.

–IANS

