ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Teaser launch of Adivi Sesh starrer 'Major' postponed

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad, March 25 (IANS) Telugu actor Adivi Sesh took to social media on Thursday to announce that the teaser launch of his film ‘Major’ has been postponed.

The launch was earlier scheduled to take place on March 28 in Mumbai. No revised date has been shared by the makers as yet.

“Due to sudden tragedy in the director’s family and rising Covid cases across India, the teaser launch event in Mumbai, which was earlier scheduled for March 28, stands postponed. The new date for the launch of the teaser in all languages will be announced shortly,” he posted on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actor captioned the post as: “Wanted to do a national event for this national film in Mumbai in a big way. Slight change of plans Will keep you updated. Eppudu occhaam anadhi kaadhu annaya…Bullet….(well you get the idea) Reporting soon! #MajorTheFilm.”

“Eppudu occhaam anadhi kaadhu annaya” is an epic Telugu dialogue from the Mahesh Babu film “Pokiri”, which translates into: “It doesn’t matter when I arrive, brother.”

The story of ‘Major’ is inspired by the life of 26/11 martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film is made in Hindi and Telugu. It is produced by Mahesh Babu’s GMB Entertainment and A+S movies and directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

ym/anj/arm

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMalaika Arora aces the art of balancing
Next article'Tareefan' composer QARAN releases 'Hope you don't mind'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

'Mumbai Saga' manages 13.43cr in 6 days

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 26 (IANS) The box office performance of the latest Bollywood biggie "Mumbai Saga" has been low despite all the hype, and...
Read more
News

Kangana Ranaut heads to Jaisalmer for ‘Tejas’ shoot

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram to announce that she is off to Jaisalmer for the shoot of her film "Tejas".
Read more
Technology

In April, India likely to have sky eye GISAT-1 in geostationary orbit

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Venkatachari JagannathanChennai, March 26 (IANS) The launch of India's first Geo Imaging Satellite (GISAT-1) to be placed in geostationary orbit will happen sometime...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Guess who runs Bollywood Now?

Barty, Sabalenka progress at Miami Open

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Miami, March 26 (IANS) World number one Ashleigh Barty of Australia and seventh seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus each fended off match points...

Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar to host 2022 women's Asian Cup

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, TransStadia in Ahmedabad and Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar have...

2nd ODI: England opt to bowl (Toss)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

2nd ODI: Pant replaces injured Iyer as England bowl first (Ld)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) England won the toss and chose to bowl in the second ODI against India at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

BCCI calls Kohli's dropped catch in 1st ODI 'brilliant fielding effort'

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 26 (IANS) India captain Virat Kohli had dropped his England counterpart Eoin Morgan in the 17th over of the first ODI but...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates