Bollywood News

Teen singer Rhiti ready with debut song

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Teen singer Rhiti is ready with her debut song, Chale aao. The 19-year-old was spotted on Instagram by composer Palaash Muchchal, who went on to give her a break with the number.

“I trained under Guru Shrimati Mona Sinha Verma. I remember when I was three or four, my mother would make me do riyaaz on the harmonium with her. It was the very core of my upbringing and I have never known anything else. Palaash sir found me on Instagram and liked my voice. It was the best day when he offered the song,” said Rhiti.

The video features “Super 30” actor Nandish Sandu along with “Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan” actress Charlie Chauhan.

“It was an instant yes to shoot for this song simply because it’s beautiful to listen to it. It just catches on and you don’t even realise that you are humming the song all day. It’s sung beautifully by Rhiti. I love the soul Rhiti and Palash have put into this song. There are a lot of music videos where the song is enhanced by shooting lavish videos. Here the song is the hero. Simple visuals have infact worked better for it as we decided. Not to forget the lovely drive to the location,” recalled Nandish, who played Hrithik Roshan’s on-screen elder brother in “Super 30”.

–IANS

sim/vnc

