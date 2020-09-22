Home Bollywood News

Tejas Gambhir's new song 'Jaana Zaroori tha' raises mental health awareness

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) After earning laurels for his song on Covid, singer Tejas Gambhir is back with another single titled Jaana zaroori tha. With the new track, the young artiste tries to raise awareness about mental health.

” ‘Jaana zaroori tha’ talks about a rather sensitive issue. It was quite a challenge writing the song. If we can bring about a change through entertainment, then there’s nothing like that. I hope we can achieve what we had set out to with this song and I wish that the audience will be as receptive as they had been of my earlier track,” Tejas shared.

The song’s video was shot in picturesque Goa. It features Shray Rai Tiwari.

Pune-based musician Tejas made headlines a few months ago with his parody of Bollywood song “Suno na” from the 2003 film “Chalte Chalte”, to spread awareness about coronavirus. The parody track, “Corona song”, was even shared by several celebrities.

–IANS

sim/vnc

Previous articlePapon gets animated avatar in music video of new song, 'Nilaanjana'
Next article'Khaali Peeli' has the nineties vibe of Mumbai, says director Maqbool Khan

