Tejasswi Prakash to romance Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2?

As per sources reveals that Tejasswi has auditioned for the sequel of director Raaj Shandilya's Dream Girl.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Tejasswi Prakash to romance Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2 pic courtesy twitter
Tejasswi Prakash to romance Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2 pic courtesy twitter
Tejasswi Prakash, who has charmed her way into the hearts of audiences with her TV show Naagin 6, might soon be seen on the big screen.

As per sources reveals that Tejasswi has auditioned for the sequel of director Raaj Shandilya’s Dream Girl. Ayushmann Khurrana, who starred in the first part, will lead the upcoming film as well.

Fans are super excited for her Bollywood debut if the news is true. One fan tweeted, “Don’t wanna jinx it.. but CAN’T KEEP CALM!! Dear Universe, please make it happen! @itsmetejasswi @ayushmannk to work together is a dream come true for all of us!❤️❤️🤩✨ TejasswiPrakash #AyushmannKhurrana #TejaTroops”

