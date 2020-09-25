Home Bollywood News

Telangana CM condoles death of Balasubrahmanyam

By Glamsham Editorial
Hyderabad, Sep 25 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday expressed deep shock over the death of well-known playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam.

The Chief Minister, in his condolence message, said Balu, as SPB is affectionately called by his fans, won fans all over the country with thousands of melodious songs.

Rao said it was unfortunate that despite best efforts put in by the doctors and other medical staff to save Balu’s life, it did not work. He said the void created by his death could never be filled.

The Chief Minister praised the contributions made by Balu as a playback singer, composer, actor in the world of cinema. He conveyed his condolence to members of the bereaved family.

Balasubrahmanyam passed away in a Chennai hospital on Friday after almost two months of treatment.

–IANS

ms/dpb

