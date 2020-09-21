Home Bollywood News

Telugu actress Tanya Desai to be seen in Hindi thriller series 'Crackdown'

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Telugu actress Tanya Desai will be seen in the upcoming Hindi series, Crackdown, by Apoorva Lakhia. She is in awe of the filmmaker, as well as TV actor Iqbal khan with whom she shares most of her scenes.

” ‘Crackdown’ is based on the conflicts between India and Pakistan, and shows how Indian spies resolve a mystery. It’s big on action, suspense, drama and emotions. I play a simple and innocent woman and it is a pivotal part,” Tanya said.

Talking about her experience working with Lakhia, she added: “Working with Apoorva lakhia is the best experience of my life. I feel super proud that I got this opportunity to work under his supervision. He is one of the most talented men I have come across. He treats all actors equally.”

Tanya also spoke about her camaraderie with her co-stars in the Voot series. “I have most of my scenes with Iqbal Khan , Tauaeer Khan and Waluscha De Sousa. They are extremely good and talented people. As an actor I shared good chemistry with all of them. I was and I’m the biggest fan of Iqbal Khan from the time his first show came (on air) and I never imagined I would get a chance to work with him. He is a supremely natural,” she said.

“Crackdown also features Saqib Salim, Ankur Bhatia, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Rajesh Tailang.

–IANS

dc/vnc

