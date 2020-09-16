Telugu film producer arrested for TV actor's suicide

Hyderabad, Sep 16 (IANS) Hyderabad Police on Wednesday arrested Telugu film producer G. Ashok Reddy in the suicide case of Telugu television actor Kondapalli Sravani, who hanged herself last week.

Ashok Reddy, who was absconding since Monday when he along with two others were booked, was finally arrested by the police.

Police had served notice on the producer, asking him to appear before them. He, however, went into hiding and his mobile phone was also switched off.

Ashok Reddy, who produced hit movies like “RX100”, is the third accused to be arrested in the case. Sai Krishna Reddy and Devaraj Reddy were already arrested and sent to judicial custody for abetment to suicide.

The producer was taken to the Osmania Hospital for medical check-up. He will be produced in the court later in the day.

The 26-year-old actor, who is known for her work in Telugu serials like “Manasu Mamata” and “Mounaragam”, hanged herself at her apartment in Madhuranagar in Hyderabad on September 8.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) A. R. Srinivas said Sravani had come in contact with Ashok Reddy in 2017 and he had offered her a small role in the film “Premato Karthik”. They developed friendship.

Ashok Reddy and Sai Kumar Reddy, who were earlier in relationship with Sravani, were unable to digest her coming closer to Devaraj Reddy since August last year. The duo along with Sravani’s family harassed the actor and even physically assaulted her to keep her away from Devaraj.

Meanwhile, in a new twist to the case, the police in its remand report named Devaraj as the main accused. Sai Kumar is listed as accused number two and Ashok Reddy as accused number three.

While announcing the breakthrough in the case, the police officer had said that Sai Kumar is the accused number one, Ashok Reddy number two and Devaraj is accused number three.

During a telephonic conversation with Devaraj before hanging herself, Sravani spoke about the harassment by Sai Kumar Reddy, Ashok Reddy and her family members.

Police said Devaraj Reddy was also included as an accused in the case. He had promised to marry her, but distanced himself later, after learning about her past relationships with two men.

The police officer said all the accused at some point of time had promised to marry her and were also harassing her citing her relationship with others.

The police have not included the actor’s family as accused saying they belonged to the victim party.

–IANS

