ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Telugu star Seerat Kapoor honing her skills as a singer

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Hyderabad, March 17 (IANS) Telugu actress Seerat Kapoor, who will soon make her Bollywood debut with “Maarrich”, has been honing her singing skills lately and she shared the fact with fans on social media.

Although she hasn’t sung anything on a professional level, the actress says that her love for the craft comes naturally because of her family.

Seerat has started posting songs sung by her on her social media account and has seen positive response from her followers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is safe to say that singing is in my genes. My voice is inherited from my mother. I remember mom telling me stories of how my Nani (maternal grandmother) used to sing on the radio stations back in the day, part-time as a hobby. While my mom and both Masi’s (maternal aunt) would steal the show at every family wedding or other occasion. The men in my family are such ardent music lovers that the ambience is set to nothing less than a celebration, each time we all get together to sing,” Seerat told IANS.

The actress, who has been part of many hit films such as “Raju Gari Gadhi 2”, “Maa Vintha Gaadha Vinuma” and more recently “Krishna And His Leela” among others, reveals she has also trained as a singer.

“I have been trained for around 10 years in classical singing and some of the songs that are my all-time favourite and I can sing anytime are ‘Lag ja gale’, ‘Tujhse naraz nahin zindagi’ and ‘Ao huzur tumko’,” she says.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMadhuri Dixit Nene: My baby is officially an adult
Next articleCara Delevingne: I wasn't knowledgeable of the fact I was homophobic
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Jisshu Sengputa announces autobiography, to be released in 2022

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jisshu Sengputa, has announced his autobiography titled 'Abahaman: My Journey So Far', that will focus on his life from the year 1977 to the year 2021
Read more
News

Nimrat Kaur feels 'love-bombed', shares birthday photos

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur on Monday shared photographs of her birthday celebration with...
Read more
Sports

Inter beat Torino, Milan sunk at San Siro in Serie A

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Rome, March 15 (IANS) Inter Milan saw their lead over second-placed AC Milan extend to nine points after a 2-1 away win over Torino,...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Cara Delevingne: I wasn't knowledgeable of the fact I was homophobic

Telugu star Seerat Kapoor honing her skills as a singer

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Hyderabad, March 17 (IANS) Telugu actress Seerat Kapoor, who will soon make her Bollywood debut with "Maarrich", has been honing her singing skills...

Madhuri Dixit Nene: My baby is officially an adult

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene took to social media to wish her son Arin on his birthday, on Wednesday.She...

Pankaj Tripathi: I adopt an acting style that is realistic, relatable

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actor Pankaj Tripathi says irrespective of the character he portrays on screen, he ensures that he adopts an acting...

Kunal Kapoor: Journey of bringing a film to an audience always challenging

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan posed for the cameras along with actor Kunal Kapoor after a screening of the upcoming film...

Women's One-Day Trophy: K'taka beat TN by 86 runs

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Indore, March 17 (IANS) Veda Krishnamurthy's 103 helped Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 86 runs in Group E of the Women's Senior One...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates