Telugu star Varun Konidela tries cooking, sister says it's 'nice'

By Glamsham Editorial
Hyderabad, Sep 24 (IANS) Telugu star Varun Tej Konidela tried his hands at cooking, and his sister Niharika Konidela likes what he made!

Varun took to Instagram Stories and posted a video of his sister Niharika sampling the dish he made.

In the clip, Varun asks Niharika: “Tell me how it is?”

Niharika replies: “It’s nice”.

On the clip, he wrote: “Finally tried my hand at cooking.”

The Telugu star will next be seen playing a boxer in his upcoming film. Tentatively titled #VT10, the film is helmed by debutant director Kiran Korrapati.

Varun has delivered hits like “Tholiprema”, “Fidaa” and “F2”.

–IANS

dc/vnc

