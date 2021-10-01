Terence Lewis reveals how he studied waltz to choreograph 'Lagaan' song

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Dancer and choreographer Terence Lewis is going to be the special guest on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with Geeta Kapur and Malaika Arora to promote the second season of ‘Indias Best Dancer’. During the show, host Kapil Sharma asked Terence if he had to learn a dance form before teaching someone else and he shared an anecdote.

Terence said: “Actually this happened for the movie ‘Lagaan’. I don’t dance waltz, I don’t teach waltz but, I don’t know why Reena, who was the producer at that time, thought because my name is Terence Lewis so I should know waltz.”

He continued: “So I said I’ll learn and come. Saloni Roy Kapur, Siddharth Roy Kapur’s mother, taught me Viennese waltz which is from the 18th century. So having learned the dance I went to Bhuj and I taught Aamir, the actress and that was my big break of becoming a choreographer.”

On being asked by the host how old he was when he had to choreograph for ‘Lagaan’, which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year, Terence said that he was only 25.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

–IANS

