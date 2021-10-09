HomeBollywoodNews

Terence Lewis talks about his experience of being on 'Super Dancer 4'

By Glamsham Bureau
Oops... Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available
Oops... Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Dancer and choreographer Terence Lewis will be the special guest for the finale episode of ‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’. The finale will be a race to the trophy between the top 5 finalists, Florina Gogoi, Sanchit Chanana, Pruthviraj Kongari, Esha Mishra, and Neerja Tiwari.

Talking about the grand finale, Terence Lewis said: “It feels amazing to be a part of the grand finale of such a renowned dance reality show. ‘Nachpan Ka Maha Mahotsav’ feels like a festival because the whole atmosphere resembles a celebration.”

- Advertisement -

“These top 5 finalists are all extremely talented, and I know so because I have watched them perform before. Among them, whosoever gets the trophy will make me happy because they all deserve to win, the reason why they have made it this far,” he concluded.

‘Super Dancer Chapter 4’ ‘Nachpan Ka Maha Mahautsav’ will air tonight on Sony Entertainment Television.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

ila/kr

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThis smartphone app can help track ADHD symptoms in people
Next articleIANS Review: 'Madres' highlights forcible sterilisation of women in 1970s USA (IANS Rating: ***)
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,064,867FansLike
44,470FollowersFollow
6,278FollowersFollow
57,575FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv