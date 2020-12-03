ADVERTISEMENT

Following the successful trailer launch of the upcoming Amazon Original Movie Coolie No.1, the creators of the movie today unveiled the peppy track – ‘Teri Bhabhi’ from the much awaited romantic-comedy. Sung by Javed – Mohsin, Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar, composed by Javed – Mohsin and lyrics by Danish Sabri, the melodious song features Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

The foot tapping song will give audiences a glimpse of the chemistry between the entertaining duo – Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No. 1, which is also their first film together.

An out and out dance number, ‘Teri Bhabhi’ encapsulates the fun and excitement the movie promises to offer upon its release.

Speaking of the song, Varun Dhawan said, “Bhabhi is one of my favourite track from the album! In fact there’s an interesting story behind how we discovered this song. It was Badshah who had introduced this song to me. It’s was very sweet of him. He had come to my house especially to make me hear this particular track.

When Dad and I heard the song, we instantly loved it! It fits the David Dhawan School of music perfectly and Javed – Mohsin’s energy and the vibe is infectious! That’s how we found this track! I think they’ve done a fabulous job with it!”

Adding onto the Christmas cheer, Amazon Prime Video brings the World Premiere of David Dhawan’s 45th film Coolie No. 1. Directed by David Dhawan, the Bollywood romantic comedy is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani & Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Javed Jaffrey and Johnny Lever. Prime members in India and across 200 countries and territories can stream the world premiere of Coolie No.1 starting December 25 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.