'The Big Bang Theory' star Kaley Cuoco to play screen legend Doris Day

By Glamsham Bureau
Los Angeles, March 13 (IANS) Kaley Cuoco will star as Doris Day in a limited series being developed on the life of the Hollywood screen legend.

Cuoco, widely known for her role of Penny in “The Big Bang Theory”, is developing the show through her banner Yes, Norman Productions, with Berlanti Productions and WBTV.

The series is sourced from the 1976 biography, “Doris Day: Her Own Story”, by AE Hotchner. Many consider the book to be an autobiography since it is based on interviews with Day.

Kuoco, took to Instagram to confirm the news. “Que sera, sera, whatever will be will be, the future’s not ours to see, Que sera, sera,” she captioned a snapshot of a news article about the show by Warner Bros. Television on Instagram.

–IANS

smg/vnc

