The biggest heartbreak : Ek Villain Returns’ attempts a Limca Book Record

Love song of this decade is definitely winning over ‘Dil’ of audiences across the world. Becoming the perfect love anthem, this Ek Villain Returns’ soulful track garnered a whopping 50 Million+ views within 24 hours of its launch! Celebrating the massive success, the cast of this action thriller – Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria along with the singer Raghav Chaitanya set a probable of one of its kind record by doing the biggest heartbreak and attempting a Limca Book Record with a largest balloon drop at Inorbit Mall, Vashi.

Wrapped in a massive heart, 8,000 yellow balloons were descended by the cast depicting a massive heartbreak as the soulful track echoed in the background. Breaking the previous record of 5,734 balloon drops, this attempt witnessed more than double the amount of balloons. This glitzy event not only led the fans go frenzy seeing the cast creating magic with the balloon drop but they also hummed along the melodious love anthem ‘Dil’ while Raghav Chaitanya gave a soulful performance of the track on stage.

Talking about this record breaking stunt, Bhushan Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series, stated, “A song close to our ‘Dil’ calls for such massive celebration. It is indeed a great feeling to attempt this record especially for a film that means so much to us, when it deserves such a massive break we don’t confine ourselves rather go all out.”

Speaking about this attempt, producer Ekta Kapoor shares, “Villains are back and with a bang! Ek Villain Returns, a film that is mounted on a larger than life scale, calls for such colossal promotions. We are thrilled to attempt the Limca Book Record with this huge balloon drop.”

Director Mohit Suri adds, “This is just a beginning! Audiences have showered us with love on Dil and through this celebration we intend to pay back to the audiences and hope our love just keeps on growing.”

Talking about the celebration of Dil, Arjun Kapoor said, “Dil is easily my most favourite number from the album. The song plays on my mind on repeat all the time! It deserves this mammoth!”

Disha Patani said, “The song Dil is one of the most beautiful tributes to romance. I have loved every bit of the song! And attempting the record for the song is nothing short of astounding!”

Speaking about the song Tara Tara Sutaria said, “Dil currently tops the list of favourite ballads! I think this version has perfectly set the tone for the scale of the film and the expectations of so many”

Since John Abraham couldn’t attend the event, he sent a special message to his fans expressing gratitude for showering love on the song and congratulating the team for the attempt.

Starring a powerful ensemble cast including John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria, Ek Villain Returns will release worldwide on 29th July 2022. The movie is directed by Mohit Suri and jointly produced by T-Series and Balaji Telefilms.