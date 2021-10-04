HomeBollywoodNews

'The Boss Baby 2: Family Business' to release on Oct 8 in India

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Animated movie ‘The Boss Baby 2: Family Business’ is scheduled to release in India on October 8.

The film is a sequel to the 2017 film ‘The Boss Baby’, which starred Alec Baldwin as the title character.

Like its predecessor, the new film, directed by Tom McGrath and written by Michael McCullers, will see Baldwin reprise his role as the title character.

‘Boss Baby 2’ will see the return of Lisa Kudrow and Jimmy Kimmel as their respective characters.

It will also feature new voices to the cast, with James Marsden replacing Maguire’s character, and Jeff Goldblum as the voice of Dr Erwin Armstrong.

The movie will be released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

–IANS

dc/kr

