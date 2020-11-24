The docu-drama finds ready space on OTT

Advtg.

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) The streaming world in 2020 is all about unfolding sensational stories, sports chapters, and adding a dose of reality in the diverse world of the streaming services.

While the OTT space is overflowing with fiction, there is a section of filmmakers who are looking towards real life for inspiration, with a new lens and a new perspective.

Documentary films and series are finding renewed interest in India. The topics are diverse — from kabaddi to sneak peek into the lives of Bollywood wives.

The success of the first generation international documentaries like “Conversations With A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes”, “The Great Hack”, “Fyre” and “The Social Dilemma”, in the OTT space has infused confidence in the filmmakers, prompting them to explore the genre of docu-films and series.

We list some new docu-series that you can add to your binge list:

Sons Of The Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers

The docu-series will follow the journey of the Pro Kabaddi League team Jaipur Pink Panthers, owned by Abhishek Bachchan, in the tournament’s seventh season. It will be released on Amazon Prime Video on December 4.

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives

The web series chronicles the lives of popular star wives such as Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey. It is backed by Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions, and will release on Netflix on November 27.

Marvel’s 616

The documentary series explores Marvel’s legacy of characters, creators and storytelling to reflect the world outside your window. Each episode in the anthology series cover topics including Marvel’s artistes, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, and explores the history of the “forgotten” characters of Marvel. It is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Reagans

The four-part documentary series explores the many surprisingly unexamined aspects of the Reagan White House, and how Nancy Reagan’s paper-doll image was at odds with the power she ultimately wielded throughout her husband’s presidency. It is available on Voot Select.

Bad Boy Billionaires: India

The docuseries explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up, and ultimately brought down, the most infamous tycoons in India. It is available on Netflix.

–IANS

sug/vnc