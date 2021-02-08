ADVERTISEMENT
'The Falcon And The Winter Soldier' series to release on March 19

By Glamsham Editorial
New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) After much delay, the Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan-starrer web series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will release on March 19.

The new television installment from Marvel Cinematic Universe will see Mackie and Stan reprise their roles of Falcon and Winter Soldier respectively from the Avengers franchise, for a global adventure that will put their abilities and their patience to test. The journey will unfold after Falcon receives the Captain America shield from superhero retiree Steve Rogers.

Directed by Kari Skogland with Malcolm Spellman as chief writer, the series also stars Daniel Bruhl as Zemo, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter, and Wyatt Russell as John Walker.

The making of the show hasn’t been smooth. The filming for the show began in January 2019 in Puerto Rico, and postponed due to a string of earthquakes. The production hit another setback due to the pandemic last July. The final shots were wrapped in October last year.

The six-episode series will release on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

–IANS

sug/vnc

