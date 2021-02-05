ADVERTISEMENT
Manoj Bajpayee starrer ‘The Family Man 2’ delay confirmed

The wait for The Family Man just got longer. The delay was confirmed by creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, no specific date has been declared yet

By Glamsham Editorial
Amazon Original The Family Man Season 2 Teaser Poster
The wait for the anticipated second season of The Family Man just got longer. The Manoj Bajpayee-starrer series, which was scheduled to drop on February 12, will now release in summer. The delay was confirmed by creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK on Friday, though no specific date has been declared yet.

“We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon PrimeVideo this summer! We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can’t wait to bring it to you,” read a statement by Raj and DK on Twitter and Instagram.

The delay comes after much furore over the streamer’s Saif Ali Khan-starrer political thriller Tandav, which was caught in controversy for allegedly hurting religious sentiments. Before that, Mirzapur 2 also faced trouble with a case being lodged for allegedly hurting religious, social and regional sentiments and damaging social harmony.

The second season of The Family Man will see the return of Bajpayee as NIA agent Srikant Tiwari, who continues to struggle while balancing personal and professional lives, even as he fights a new nemesis, Raji, played by southern star Samantha Akkineni.

Besides Bajpayee, the show brings back Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, and Sharad Kelkar from season one, and also features Darshan Kumar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha, Mahek Thakur and Seema Biswas.  –ians/sug/vnc

