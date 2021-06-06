Know more about the people who complete ‘The Family Man’

Adv.

“How can we not talk about family when family’s all we got,” Wiz Khalifa once said. It clearly is one of the most important things in any person’s life, without which they remain incomplete. It is the same in case of our most popular family man, aka Srikant Tiwari from Amazon Prime Video’s show – The Family Man.

While fans can’t get enough of Srikant Tiwari and his new nemesis, Raji, played by Samantha Akkineni, here is an appreciation for the key characters from this series without whom, the magic which this show has created would not be possible.

Suchitra (Priyamani)

The most important thing between a couple is understanding and respect for each other. Even though there were some hurdles in the lives of these love birds, Suchitra always had Srikant’s back and we can’t wait to see how their chemistry unfolds in the new season.

JK (Sharib Hashmi)

Enough has been said about the friendship between Srikant and JK, but whatever has been said is still not enough. JK is the person who would even take a bullet for Srikant without thinking twice. But he will also reprimand him when he would get in his own head at times. The popular proverb, ‘A Friend In Need Is A Friend Indeed’, seems tailor made for the duo. Some of the best moments in the new season would be those where these two are seen on screen together.

Atharv & Dhriti (Vedant Sinha & Ashlesha Thakur)

Atharv and Dhriti are like the glue in Srikant and Suchitra’s life. The two most important people who constantly motivate the couple to be better versions of themselves. It would be interesting to see what roles these kids play in the new season to bring Srikant and Suchitra closer than ever. Word is that they are the surprise element this season.

Arvind (Sharad Kelkar)

Though Arvind is one of the few reasons for the problems in Srikant’s life, he is still an important person in Suchitra’s life who helps her realise her own worth and makes her believe in herself. We can’t wait to watch how his track evolves this season.

Also, a special mention to the key ensemble cast who all play strong characters which makes this title clearly one of the finest espionage series from India. A hat tip to Moosa (Neeraj Madhav), Zoya (Shreya Dhanwanthary), Milind (Sunny Hinduja), Major Vikram (Sundeep Kishan), Kareem (Abrar Qazi), Sajid (Shahab Ali), Kulkarni (Dalip Tahil) which make ‘The Family Man’ a true delight to watch.

TFM S2 will see many new characters which include Samantha Akkineni, Ravindra Vijay, Mime Gopi, Azhagam Perumal, Kaustubh Kumar, late Asif Basra, Seema Biswas, Uday Mahesh, Vipin Sharma among others.