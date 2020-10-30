Advtg.
Bollywood News

The Fault In Our Stars author John Green praises Sanjana Sanghi for Dil Bechara

By Glamsham Editorial
The Fault In Our Stars author John Green praises Sanjana Sanghi for Dil Bechara 1
Advtg.

Mumbai, Oct 30 (IANS) Actress Sanjana Sanghi received a message full of praise for her performance in Dil Bechara from author John Green, whose book The Fault In Our Stars inspired the Hindi romantic tragedy. The author also spoke of the tragic loss of Sushant Singh Rajput, who co-starred with Sanjana in the film.

Sanjana posted a screenshot of the message from Green on Instagram.

The message reads: “Hey, Sanjana. John Green here, author of The Fault in Our Stars. I saw the Dil Bechara film today and really enjoyed it.I thought of your performance — full of humour and heart and deep wells of emotion. Thank you for giving such wonderful life to Kizie, and doing so, giving new life to Hazel Grace Lancaster.”

Advtg.

The bestselling author also mentioned Sanjana’s late co-star Sushant, who played Manny in the film.

“I can only imagine how difficult this whole process has been with the tragic loss of your co-star. I just wanted to say thank you thank you thank you for helping bring the film to life. I wish you all the best with what I hope is a very bright future,” Green wrote.

With the screenshot she posted, Sanjana wrote: “ITS JOHN GREEN HIMSELF! Could NOT resist sharing this moment with you all. And CANNOT be more annoyed with myself for missing this beautiful message for over 3 months. “

Advtg.

“Thank you for these unfathomable words John. I will simply never be able to articulate what this means to me. It takes away so much heartache and pain.

“Thank you for giving us the most broken but beautiful world of ‘The Fault In Our Stars’, For watching our labour of love the very day it released, For embracing Kizie, she has both given and taken away so much from me. For giving us Hazel Grace Lancaster,” she wrote.

“Indebted to you, forever. A forever fan. TFIOS all the way! @johngreenwritesbooks,” added Sanjana in her post.

Advtg.

“Dil Bechara”, directed by Mukesh Chhabra, is a remake of the 2014 Hollywood hit “The Fault In Our Stars”, which is based on John Green’s 2012 bestseller of the same name.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleAdil Hussain to star in British Indian film Footprints On Water
Next articleAriana Grande – just like magic Song Lyrics

Related Articles

News

Ankita Lokhande recalls buying sarees from Kolkata for 'Pavitra Rishta'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Television actress Ankita Lokhande on Thursday got nostalgic about the sarees she wore for the daily soap Pavitra Rishta, while...
Read more
News

Rakul Preet reveals what she did while waiting for a shot

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh has given a glimpse to fans of what she is prone to do while waiting for...
Read more
News

Shraddha Kapoor Nagin memes get viral

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Soon after Shraddha Kapoor was confirmed as the heroine of the three-film franchise based on the superhit TV series Nagin On Wednesday,...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

The Fault In Our Stars author John Green praises Sanjana Sanghi for Dil Bechara 2

Bigg Boss 14: Housemates play Game of Image

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The controversial reality show Bigg Boss has had a successful run in the small screen since 2006 and the...
The Fault In Our Stars author John Green praises Sanjana Sanghi for Dil Bechara 3

Kanye West gifts wife Kim Kardashian hologram of her late father

The Fault In Our Stars author John Green praises Sanjana Sanghi for Dil Bechara 4

Anya Taylor-Joy: Learning to be a fighter was fascinating

The Fault In Our Stars author John Green praises Sanjana Sanghi for Dil Bechara 5

Stokes a valuable player, one of the best in the world:...

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

The dew has been unpredictable, says Rahul

The Fault In Our Stars author John Green praises Sanjana Sanghi for Dil Bechara 6

Ritu Phogat wins third straight MMA bout

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks