'The Kashmir Files' shortlisted for 'Official Selection' of Swiss film fest

Almost a year since its release in March, Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ continues to make news beyond the box office.

After its brush with controversy at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa recently, the movie has been selected for the ‘Official Selection’ category of the prestigious Switzerland International Film Festival.

Taking to social media, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri stated: “Happy to inform that #TheKashmirFiles has been selected in the ‘OFFICIAL SELECTION’ category of the prestigious Switzerland International Film Festival.”

‘The Kashmir Files’ is a heart-wrenching film that captures the pain, suffering, and struggle of the Kashmiri Pandit community during the exodus of 1990. Apart from sparking a huge debate on Kashmir and the spectre of terrorism, the film collected Rs 340.92 crore worldwide.

Earlier in November, at IFFI, jury head and Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid had sparked off a controversy by describing ‘The Kashmir Files’ as “propaganda” and “vulgar”.

Agnihotri and ‘The Kashmir Files’ producer and actress Pallavi Joshi, meanwhile, are gearing up to shoot their upcoming film, ‘The Vaccine War’, which is touted to be the story of India’s race to develop an indigenous vaccine against Covid-19.