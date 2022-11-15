scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

The peppy title track of ‘Mister Mummy’ is finally out!

By Glamsham Editorial
The peppy title track of 'Mister Mummy' is finally out!
Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh in Mister Mummy Title Track

After the massive response received by ‘Papaji Pet Se’, the title track for Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh’s ‘Mister Mummy’ is out now! The music of this track is given by Sneha Khanwalkar and lyrics are written by Kumaar. This song sung by Amit Gupta, Harjot Kaur and Sneha Khanwalkar is a peppy and upbeat song that will definitely make you groove to it.

Riteish and Genelia’s timing and unmatched energy add the perfect finishing touch to this out of the box entertaining track. Listening to the song, it is guaranteed that the movie is going to be equally captivating and is definitely worth the wait.

T-Series presents ‘Mister Mummy’, a Hectic Cinema Pvt Ltd Production and Bound Script Pictures Limited Production starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh. Directed by Shaad Ali, the film is produced by T-Series, Siva Ananth and Shaad Ali and releasing nationwide on 18th November 2022.

Previous article
Movie Review | Monica O My Darling: Musical Noir
Next article
Microsoft India announces pre-orders of new Surface devices
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Ananya Panday

Himanshi Khurana

Hina Khan

Rubina Dilaik

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US