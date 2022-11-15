The peppy title track of ‘Mister Mummy’ is finally out!

After the massive response received by ‘Papaji Pet Se’, the title track for Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh’s ‘Mister Mummy’ is out now! The music of this track is given by Sneha Khanwalkar and lyrics are written by Kumaar. This song sung by Amit Gupta, Harjot Kaur and Sneha Khanwalkar is a peppy and upbeat song that will definitely make you groove to it.

Riteish and Genelia’s timing and unmatched energy add the perfect finishing touch to this out of the box entertaining track. Listening to the song, it is guaranteed that the movie is going to be equally captivating and is definitely worth the wait.

T-Series presents ‘Mister Mummy’, a Hectic Cinema Pvt Ltd Production and Bound Script Pictures Limited Production starring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh. Directed by Shaad Ali, the film is produced by T-Series, Siva Ananth and Shaad Ali and releasing nationwide on 18th November 2022.