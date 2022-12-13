“The Script of Cancer made me jump and want to start shooting soon”, says Actress Aahana Kumra

Recently, US based entertainment production house Lonestar films announced its first Hindi feature film titled ‘Cancer’. The film starring Sharib Hashmi and Aahana Kumra will be directed by Faisal Hashmi who is known for Gujarati language films like Vitamin She and the award winning Short Circuit.

Talking about bagging this project, Actress Aahana Kumra shared, “Once in a while a script challenges you and makes you want to jump up and shoot the film right away. That’s what I felt after reading the script of Cancer and I can’t wait to shoot it with my wonderful co actor Sharib Hashmi and our Director Faisal. I’m excited for this incredible collaboration with Lonestar films.”

Cancer, written by Faisal Hashmi and Gary Rowlands is touted as a mind bending thriller, and is in pre-production. The film will go on the floors early next year. The hunt for the third lead has begun and will be announced soon.

As the film was announced, prominent Bollywood figures have shown their support to Cancer through social media. Director Hansal Mehta along with Manoj Bajpayee, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Chandan Roy Sanyal took to Instagram to congratulate the cast of Cancer and Lonestar Films. Additionally, Shreyas Talpade on twitter said, “Congratulations on this new venture brother @PatelDevansh. Chief creative officer saheb..wishing you success for this one”

Milap Zaveri’s quoted tweet said, “Mubarak ho bhai” Shreya Dhanwantary tweeted, “Congratulations to my talented dost log @PatelDevansh @sharibhashmi @AahanaKumra and the whole team for this! So cool!!!”

Jamie Alter Alter tweeted, ” Woot! This is amazing, @PatelDevansh And look at the cast so far… @sharibhashmi bhai @Aahana Kumra with more to follow, I am sure. Congratulations to all involved.”

Incorporated in the USA, Lonestar Films is promoted by Pankaj Mamtora who is a serial entrepreneur with business interests in healthcare, IT, real estate and wealth management. Lonestar Films has already set up operations in India (Mumbai) hiring ace journalist Devansh Patel as its Chief Creative Officer. Patel will handle the creative mandates alongside the project Directors and oversee India operations.